Crime & Safety

Bandit arrested after smashing vehicle into Delco beer store, stealing 2 beers

EMBED <>More Videos

Beverage bandit arrested after smashing vehicle into Delco beer store. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on March 22, 2019.

GLENDOLDEN, Pa. -- Police in Pennsylvania say they have nabbed the thirsty thief who smashed his way into a beer distributor Wednesday morning to steal two cans of Bud Ice.
EMBED More News Videos

Beverage bandit smashes vehicle through Delaware County beer store, steals 2 beers. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 4:30pm on March 20, 2019.



Officers tracked Earl Zangani down after he called 911 about shortness of breath, the same day as the break-in.

The Glenolden police officer who responded to that call then recognized Zangani as the Newtown Square burglar.

He was arrested after investigators found a smashed Ford Explorer in front of his home complete with a can of Bud Ice on the floor.

They soon discovered he was involved in a similar smash-and-grab at a beer store in Middletown Township back in 2010.

Zangani is now facing a number of charges, including theft and burglary.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyburglarybeer
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mueller report draws no conclusion about obstruction of justice: LIVE
LA Marathon: Kenya's Elisha Barno, Ethiopia's Askale Merachi win races
Man shot multiple times in 710 Freeway shooting near Bell
2nd Parkland student dies of apparent suicide in a week
1 killed in pileup involving 10-15 vehicles in Claremont
Passengers recount airlift evacuation from Viking Sky cruise ship
Gorman multi-vehicle pileup on 5 Freeway leaves several injured
Show More
Avocados recalled in CA, 5 other states over listeria concerns
Protesters rally outside Rep. Ilhan Omar event in Woodland Hills
Lake Elsinore super bloom draws thousands amid new regulations
Furniture flies across deck as stranded ship rocks violently: VIDEO
Bernie Sanders holds rally in DTLA in front of thousands of supporters
More TOP STORIES News