Bandit arrested after smashing vehicle into Delco beer store, stealing 2 beers

Officers tracked Earl Zangani down after he called 911 about shortness of breath, the same day as the break-in.
The Glenolden police officer who responded to that call then recognized Zangani as the Newtown Square burglar.
He was arrested after investigators found a smashed Ford Explorer in front of his home complete with a can of Bud Ice on the floor.
They soon discovered he was involved in a similar smash-and-grab at a beer store in Middletown Township back in 2010.
Zangani is now facing a number of charges, including theft and burglary.