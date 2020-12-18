Fundraiser saves iconic LGBTQIA bar in Silver Lake

In 1996 on New Year's Eve, Scott Craig and Peter Alexander opened Akbar on Sunset Blvd.
"We bought a bar because we wanted somewhere to go. And we wanted somewhere to go where we could bring our gay friends or our straight friends, our female friends, our non-binary friends," said Scott Craig
When the pandemic hit in March, they closed down like all non-essential businesses. Financially, the owners were struggling and hesitant to ask for help. But they said that it was the bar's young fanbase that felt like this small business was one worth fighting for.
That's when Craig and Alexander created a GoFundMe page. And the link went viral.
Due to the success, they increased their goal to $250,000.
The money from GoFundMe will help pay back the small business loan. The owners had taken it in June to try to keep their doors open.
The owners said it will also help cover operating fees and they've pledged to donate 20% of the funds to a local nonprofit.
