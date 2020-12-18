Community & Events

Fundraiser saves iconic LGBTQIA bar in Silver Lake

"The bar was based on good karma, in that, it wasn't an enterprise to make money. It was an enterprise to enjoy each other's company," said Akbar co-owner Scott Craig.
By
SILVER LAKE (KABC) -- In 24 hours, a GoFundMe campaign raised more than $150,000 dollars to save a beloved LGBTQIA bar in Silver Lake called Akbar.

In 1996 on New Year's Eve, Scott Craig and Peter Alexander opened Akbar on Sunset Blvd.

"We bought a bar because we wanted somewhere to go. And we wanted somewhere to go where we could bring our gay friends or our straight friends, our female friends, our non-binary friends," said Scott Craig



When the pandemic hit in March, they closed down like all non-essential businesses. Financially, the owners were struggling and hesitant to ask for help. But they said that it was the bar's young fanbase that felt like this small business was one worth fighting for.

That's when Craig and Alexander created a GoFundMe page. And the link went viral.

Due to the success, they increased their goal to $250,000.

The money from GoFundMe will help pay back the small business loan. The owners had taken it in June to try to keep their doors open.

The owners said it will also help cover operating fees and they've pledged to donate 20% of the funds to a local nonprofit.

