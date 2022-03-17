jazz legend

Southern California jazz legend Barbara Morrison dies at 72

By
Local jazz legend Barbara Morrison dies at 72

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Barbara Morrison lived and loved jazz and was especially proud to share her gift with people here in Southern California. Her godson, Burel Sanders, confirmed the local jazz legend has died at the age of 72.

The three-time Grammy nominee spent almost her entire life singing. Morrison moved to L.A. almost 50 years ago and, over the years, she performed with the likes of Ray Charles, Dizzy Gillespie, Etta James and The Count Basie Orchestra. She released her first album, "Love Is a Four-Letter Word," back in 1984. Her last album, "Warm & Cozy," came out just last year.

Morrison also cared deeply about arts in the Southern California community, opening The Barbara Morrison Center for the Performing Arts" in Leimert Park back in 2009. She was known to give kids free music and voice lessons.

Morrison believed in the arts and once said, "I advise anyone to contribute something artistic to society." She inspired generations with a deep legacy of music, creativity and community.
