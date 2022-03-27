LA residents pay tribute to legendary Jazz and Blues artist Barbara Morrison, she died at 72

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11657249" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Barbara Morrison lived and loved jazz and was especially proud to share her gift with people here in Southern California. She inspired generations with a deep legacy of music, creativity and community.

HARVARD HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern Californians paid tribute to a legendary Jazz and Blues artist on Saturday.A public memorial for Barbara Morrison was held at the Congregational Church of Christian Fellowship in the Harvard Heights community.Morrison died 10 days ago at the age of 72.The three-time Grammy nominee spent almost her entire life singing. Morrison moved to L.A. almost 50 years ago and, over the years, she performed with the likes of Ray Charles, Dizzy Gillespie, Etta James and The Count Basie Orchestra."Just honored. Just that warm feeling as a jazz artist. She was just a kindhearted lady. And she gave so much back for free."Morrison dedicated her life to the local music community and fostering talent.In Leimert Park, she opened a performing arts center and founded a museum.Morrison believed in the arts and once said, "I advise anyone to contribute something artistic to society." She inspired generations with a deep legacy of music, creativity and community.She was also an associate professor at UCLA.The university recently launched the Barbara Morrison Scholarship for Jazz.