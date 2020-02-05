community journalist

Barbershop on wheels buzzes through SoCal

By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Former tree trimmer Anthony Wallace was bedridden following a fall from a palm tree that led to hip replacement surgery.

"My hair got completely out of place," said the Long Beach resident. "Whiskers everywhere. I needed someone to come in and take care of that."

That's when the idea for a mobile barbershop was born.

"Mobile Hair Pros is a full-service barbershop that caters to the professional businessman and those that have limited time to sit in a barbershop," said Wallace.

After recovering from surgery, Wallace went to John Wesley International Barber & Beauty College in Long Beach at age 50. Wallace launched Mobile Hair Pros in 2018.

"I'm dealing with over 500 clients," Wallace said. "From Topanga Canyon to Newport Beach."

The grandfather drives a modified Merdedez-Benz van, outfitted with all of the amenities of a full-service barbershop, to clients' homes, businesses or designated meeting places.

"Just the convenience of it," said Jon Schlegel from Long Beach. "I don't have to go off shop times. You're not confined to a mall where you have to find parking."

To learn more about Mobile Hair Pros, visit their website.

Follow Rachel on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7rachel
Twitter.com/abc7rachel
Instagram.com/abc7rachel
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesslong beachlos angeles countysouthern californianew businessstylisthaircommunity journalistlong beachhair stylingbusinesssmall businesssouthern californiain the community
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Silver Lake couple get married in front yard after wedding postponed
Vans creates custom shoes to support small businesses
USC program helps East LA students attend college for first time
NJ dog rescue continues life-saving mission through virtual events
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News