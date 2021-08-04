barbie

California physician and other COVID-19 pandemic heroes honored with Barbie dolls

The dolls are a part of the company's #ThankYouHeroes program.
EMBED <>More Videos

COVID-19 pandemic heroes honored with Barbie dolls

Barbie is honoring COVID-19 first responders with a six-doll collection of "medical role models."

The dolls are a part of Mattel's #ThankYouHeroes program.

The company selected six frontline workers from around the world and designed "one-of-a-kind" Barbie dolls in their image.

Two of them are from the United States: Nurse Amy O'Sullivan, who treated New York City's first known COVID-19 patient and physician Audrey Sue Cruz who has been fighting racial bias and discrimination during the pandemic.

Cruz works at the Loma Linda University Medical Center in California.

RELATED | SoCal mom makes Barbies with cochlear implants for daughter's birthday

EMBED More News Videos

"Mommy you're the best mommy ever." After the very special present, Idania Vergara's daughter told her what every mother wants to hear.



"We are proud to use our global platform to share the incredible stories of resilience and determination of these six real-life heroes during such a challenging time," Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and global head of Barbie & Dolls, Mattel, said in an exclusive statement to "Good Morning America." "By elevating their leadership and accomplishments through Barbie, we hope to inspire the next generation of heroes to continue believing they can be anything."

The other dolls are honoring Professor Sarah Gilbert from the U.K., Dr. Chika Stacy Oriuwa from Canada, Dr. Jaqueline Goes de Jesus from Brazil and Dr. Kirby White from Australia.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyheromattelcovid 19 pandemicbarbiecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BARBIE
Naomi Osaka Barbie doll sells out shortly after launch
SoCal mom makes Barbies with cochlear implants for daughter
You can recycle old Barbies, Matchbox cars with Mattel's new program
'Quarantine Barbies' reflective of daily life during coronavirus pandemic
TOP STORIES
LA to consider requiring vaccination to enter public indoor spaces
Driver kills 91-year-old woman in South LA, flees scene
Mexico sues U.S. gunmakers, blaming them for bloodshed
11 killed, 13 injured when van crashed into pole near border, DPS says
Man arrested for planting Molotov cocktails at Metro station
Race track construction begins for Acura Grand Prix
Pomona Fairplex sees sharp increase in migrant children
Show More
Teen living on streets found in Lancaster; search for family
Woman sues LA after hit by car on street where tents block sidewalk
Olympic gold medalist to buy food truck for her mom
3 killed, 2 hospitalized in Burbank street-racing crash
OC School Board to sue Newsom over student mask mandate
More TOP STORIES News