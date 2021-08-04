California physician and other COVID-19 pandemic heroes honored with Barbie dolls

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10745395" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "Mommy you're the best mommy ever." After the very special present, Idania Vergara's daughter told her what every mother wants to hear.

Barbie is honoring COVID-19 first responders with a six-doll collection of "medical role models."The dolls are a part of Mattel's #ThankYouHeroes program.The company selected six frontline workers from around the world and designed "one-of-a-kind" Barbie dolls in their image.Two of them are from the United States: Nurse Amy O'Sullivan, who treated New York City's first known COVID-19 patient and physician Audrey Sue Cruz who has been fighting racial bias and discrimination during the pandemic.Cruz works at the Loma Linda University Medical Center in California."We are proud to use our global platform to share the incredible stories of resilience and determination of these six real-life heroes during such a challenging time," Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and global head of Barbie & Dolls, Mattel, said in an exclusive statement to "Good Morning America." "By elevating their leadership and accomplishments through Barbie, we hope to inspire the next generation of heroes to continue believing they can be anything."The other dolls are honoring Professor Sarah Gilbert from the U.K., Dr. Chika Stacy Oriuwa from Canada, Dr. Jaqueline Goes de Jesus from Brazil and Dr. Kirby White from Australia.