Woman dies after being run over while trying to help someone stuck in snow in Big Bear

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman died over the weekend after she was reportedly run over while trying to help someone who was stuck in the snow near Polique Canyon in Big Bear.

Barbie Hughes was reportedly attempting to assist the person on Saturday, Feb. 25. Details surrounding the incident are currently unknown but her family said the accident is currently under investigation.

Hughes was taken to a hospital, but could not be airlifted due to severe weather. She reportedly died early Sunday morning while under sedation.

Her mother spoke with Eyewitness News and shared the following statement:

"About my beautiful daughter Barbie Hughes. She was the light of my life, she was funny, silly, she was so kind to every person she met and she was an amazing cook. We are still in shock of her passing. We appreciate every story from people she knew. The outpouring of love and support from people in our community and all across the country is heartwarming and difficult for us to comprehend the impact she made on people she touched."

Her family also created a GoFundMe to help pay for unexpected expenses related to her passing.

"She was taken from us too young and we'd like to have as many people join us in celebrating her life as we are able," read a description on the GoFundMe.

As of Thursday night, more than $16,000 has been raised for Hughes and her family.