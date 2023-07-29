Issa Rae plays 'President Barbie' in the top box office hit. And while all of the on-screen antics were pure fun for the cast, there was one thing that was a trigger for Rae's own past "Presidential" aspirations.

'Barbie' co-star Issa Rae talks expectations, reflects on her own campaign for Presidency

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- When you look at the headlines regarding the movie box office, you'll see phrases like "bonanza," "fever," and 'juggernaut." There is one common denominator: "Barbie!"

Projections show "Barbie" will finish the weekend with well more than $700 million in worldwide ticket sales. That's the biggest week in history for a Warner Bros. movie.

'Barbie" co-star Issa Rae tells us her hopes for movie-goers.

"I just want people to go in with no expectations and enjoy it and take what they will from it. You know?" said Rae. "I think my worst fear in movies is like the overhyped nature, and it is everywhere. But you want people to just go in and have a good time and appreciate the movie for what it's meant to be."

Rae plays one of the many "Barbie's" in the film... she is 'President Barbie." And while all of the on-screen antics were pure fun for the cast, there was one thing that was a trigger for Rae's own past "Presidential" aspirations.

"I've never been the president before. In high school I ran. But I wore a superhero costume and said, I'd make a super president. And I think that's a turn people off. And people were like, she wants it too bad," said Rae.

Her co-star Michael Cera, who plays Allan, offered his support. "That that could've connected."

Rae responded "I wish he went to my high school."

"Barbie" is on track to join the billion-dollar club globally... as well as becoming the top-grossing movie ever for a female director, Greta Gerwig.