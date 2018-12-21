Barricaded suspect in Los Angeles' Palms area forces evacuations

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A possibly barricaded suspect at Regent Street and Watseka Avenue in Los Angeles' Palms area forced evacuations Friday, according to the LAPD.

Police said around 7 a.m., a man called and said he was at a temple in the 3700 block of Watseka Avenue. The man went on to say he was armed with explosives and firearms and planned a shooting.

Officers responded to the area, evacuated surrounding buildings and contained a perimeter.

Authorities said they have not confirmed whether there is anyone actually inside the location or not, but are proceeding with an abundance of caution.

Police are trying to determine if the threat is credible or a hoax.

The investigation is ongoing,
