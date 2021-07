LA VERNE, Calif. (KABC) -- A furry thief was caught on video stealing an Amazon package right off a family's front porch in La Verne earlier this week.The family says they couldn't believe it when they first saw the bear on security video, which shows the animal sauntering up to the door and sniffing the packages on the floor.The family says the bear made off with the package, which was full of chocolate.Amazon officials said the company will replace the package.