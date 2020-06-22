Bear tranquilized after strolling through Los Angeles Mission College, neighborhood - VIDEO

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6253102" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> On Monday, a bear did something you rarely hear about: It attacked a 19-year old woman who had fallen asleep in her backyard.

SYLMAR, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities captured a bear that was wandering in a residential area near Los Angeles Mission College in Sylmar on Monday.The bear was seen walking through the El Cariso Golf Course around 10:30 a.m. The animal then made its way to the area of Eldridge Avenue and Hubbard Street, where it roamed through surface streets and backyards.AIR7 HD was over the scene, where the bear did not appear to get close to any people or pets.The animal apparently came from nearby El Cariso Regional Park and wandered onto the college campus before walking through the neighborhood where it collapsed around 11:15 a.m. after being tranquilized.Wildlife personnel and Los Angeles police officers closed in on the bear after it laid still on a sidewalk for several minutes.Wildlife personnel eventually loaded the bear into the back of a truck.The animal will be treated and likely returned to the wild.