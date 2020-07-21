Pets & Animals

Woman takes selfie as bear sniffs her hair on hiking trail in Mexico - Video

Heart-stopping video from Mexico shows the moment a black bear walks right up to a group of hikers and begins sniffing a woman's hair.
The bear was apparently quite interested in the young woman. She was hiking with several other people in an ecological park in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico.

The woman and her friends seemed to be calm during the encounter.

At one point, the woman even took out her cellphone to take a selfie with the animal, and the bear stands up next to her on its hind legs - clearly ready for a close-up.

The bear then begins to walk away before turning back and making a beeline for the same woman.

This time, he tries to bite her, then swings his paws at her before casually walking away.

The woman's actions are not something experts encourage you to do if you encounter a bear in the wild.

In fact, it's best for you to yell loudly and make as much noise as possible to hopefully scare the bear from the area and preserve its natural fear of humans.
