Video captures hungry bear tearing down window screen of home in Mammoth Lakes

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. (KABC) -- One couple received a shocking surprise when a hungry bear tried to break into their home in Mammoth Lakes.Christain Pondella says he was sitting on his deck talking on the phone when the young bear walked right by him and tore out a window screen. Eventually, it got the hint it wasn't welcome there.The couple said they have spotted the bear in the neighborhood since winter.He says the same bear walked right into the house through an open door last week, but his wife managed to scare it away.Pondella said the family is used to bear encounters because of where they live but was slightly shocked that the bear was so brazen.