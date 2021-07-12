Life-sized teddy bear walking from LA to NY to raise money for charity

Back in April, the life-sized teddy bear walked from Los Angeles to San Francisco.
RELATED | Life-sized teddy bear walking from LA to San Francisco
Now, Jessy Larios -- also known as Bearsun -- is walking from Los Angeles to New York to raise money for several charities including "Autism Society for America."
Larios began his cross-country stroll last Monday in Little Tokyo and recently arrived in the high desert just in time for the heat.
The Journey is just beginning #la #nyc pic.twitter.com/NicL2fnSiX— bearsun (@iambearsun) July 8, 2021
Follow Bearsun on social media for more on his journey.