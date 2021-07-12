Travel

Life-sized teddy bear walking from LA to NY to raise money for charity

Life-sized teddy bear walking from LA to NY

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Bearsun is back and this time walking even farther for charity.

Back in April, the life-sized teddy bear walked from Los Angeles to San Francisco.

Now, Jessy Larios -- also known as Bearsun -- is walking from Los Angeles to New York to raise money for several charities including "Autism Society for America."

Larios began his cross-country stroll last Monday in Little Tokyo and recently arrived in the high desert just in time for the heat.



Follow Bearsun on social media for more on his journey.

