Life-sized teddy bear walking from LA to San Francisco

He goes by Bearsun and he's walking from Los Angeles to San Francisco, chronicling the adventure on Instagram.
At times people have stopped along the road to chat and wish him luck.
Some Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies caught up with him in Santa Clarita.
"This was a bear-y unique situation," the sheriff's department tweeted.
"You may have seen a large teddy bear walking through town. One of our deputies got to meet the individual inside the bear & learned his goal is to complete a walk from Los Angeles to San Francisco. We wish him the best of luck on his adventure!"
Bearsun started on his journey in Little Tokyo on Monday and says he hopes to reach San Francisco by Saturday.
He plans to camp outdoors at night. He's also accepting donations via GoFundMe to help his adventure.