Beaumont babysitter pleads not guilty to murder in 15-month-old boy's death

BANNING, Calif. (KABC) -- A Beaumont babysitter accused of killing a 15-month-old boy by inflicting severe head trauma, as well as abusing another boy, pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges.

Heather Lyn Greenman, 37, made her first court appearance Wednesday.

She was arrested last week following a two-month investigation by the Beaumont Police Department. Along with murder, Greenman is charged with assault on a minor resulting in great bodily injury and child cruelty.

According to Beaumont police, Greenman reported a 15-month-old boy under her care had fallen while running in her home on April 26. The child died at a hospital after he suffered "swelling of the head and bleeding on the brain."

Detectives began investigating when the coroner's office told them the death appeared to be suspicious.

After working the case, detectives say they came across another victim - a 2-year-old who also suffered serious injuries while under Greenman's care.

Greenman was arraigned before Riverside County Superior Court Judge Joshlyn Pulliam, who scheduled a felony settlement conference for Aug. 17 at the Banning Justice Center.

Authorities have concerns about her possibly being a flight risk given her connections to people in Las Vegas. Consequently, her bail was increased to $1 million.

City News Service contributed to this report.