Inglewood honors singer Becky G with key to the city

Inglewood native Becky G released her first single 10 years ago, paying homage to her hometown. Now Inglewood returns the favor.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Ten years ago, Inglewood native Becky G released her first commercial single "Becky From The Block."

In the song she talks about her love for her city. On Tuesday, Inglewood showed her love in return, presenting the singer - born Rebecca Gomez - with a key to the city.

"Fast-forward all these years later," said Becky G. "To be able to not just come home to Inglewood, but take Inglewood wherever I go, is such an honor."

Inglewood Councilman Eloy Morales Jr. says the city is happy to close out Hispanic Heritage Month with this presentation and says it's well-earned, from her contributions to Inglewood Unified School District to her open conversations on topics like the Latino vote and the impacts of COVID-19 on Black and Latino communities.

"Becky G has consistently called us and let us know that she's there if we need her help," said Morales. "During COVID, she reached out. She's very proud of the fact that she was raised here. And really talks about the little things that make Inglewood, that only people who were raised here know."

In the history of the city Inglewood has only given out four keys. Becky G is the first Latina and only the second woman to receive one.

Inglewood Mayor James Butts says it acknowledges the city's pride.

"We're saying, we are proud of you," Butts said. "And that you are forever part of the history of this city."

"So many incredible things about this city," said Becky G. "And I truly give all my gratitude and all my thanks to the people who share that pride with me."