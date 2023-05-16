2 injured after massive bee swarm reported in Encino

At least two people were being treated for injuries after a large bee swarm was reported in Encino Monday.

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least two people were being treated for injuries after a large bee swarm was reported in Encino Monday.

Residents in the 17100 block of West Adlon Road were being warned to stay indoors and close all windows and doors after the bee swarm was reported at 3:47 p.m.

One man was brought to a local hospital with multiple bee stings.

A second person, a Los Angeles Police Department volunteer officer, was trying to swat away bees from his face as he walked down the street and at one point fell forward face down onto the asphalt. He remained conscious and did not appear seriously injured by the fall. He was also being transported to a local hospital.

A professional bee-removal contractor was called to the scene. The man wearing protective gear was working to remove a hive under the roof of a home in the area as hundreds of bees swarmed around him.

Some reports indicated there may have been thousands of bees involved in the swarm.