2 firefighters, 1 officer among multiple stung by bee swarm in Pasadena

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. near Colorado Boulevard and Sierra Bonita Avenue, according to the Pasadena Fire Department.
A portion of Colorado Boulevard between S. Bonnie and Sierra Bonita avenues was temporarily closed.
Fire officials said students at nearby Pasadena City College were also advised to stay inside. A lockdown is not in place.
The conditions of the victims was not known.
Bee update: One firefighter and another patient transported to hospital with multiple stings. Ladder truck requested to assist with hive removal. Area shut down by @PasadenaPD. @PasadenaGov— Pasadena Fire Dept. (@PasadenaFD) February 21, 2020