2 firefighters, 1 officer among multiple stung by bee swarm in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Five people, including two firefighters and one police officer, were stung multiple times by a bee swarm Thursday afternoon in Pasadena, fire officials said.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. near Colorado Boulevard and Sierra Bonita Avenue, according to the Pasadena Fire Department.

A portion of Colorado Boulevard between S. Bonnie and Sierra Bonita avenues was temporarily closed.

Fire officials said students at nearby Pasadena City College were also advised to stay inside. A lockdown is not in place.

The conditions of the victims was not known.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenalos angeles countyofficer injuredbeesfirefighter injured
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News