Video appears to shows man force woman into car in Bell Gardens

Date: Monday, September 20, 2021

Any information regarding this incident please contact Sgt. Benson at the above number.

BELL GARDENS, Calif. (KABC) -- The Bell Gardens Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people after video showed a man bear hug a woman and appear to force her back into a car before driving away.Police say video showed the woman exit a vehicle stopped on a residential street and then run, while the man pursues her after also leaving the same car. He grabs her around the waist and then carries her back into a silver-colored, two-door car and drives off."The male placed the female back into the vehicle and closed the door. The male walked around the rear of the vehicle and you see his driver's door open slightly then close indicating another person in the vehicle, or, the female opened the door for him," a news release from the police department stated."The unknown male then entered the vehicle's driver's side and traveled southbound in reverse out of sight," the statement said.The incident occurred Saturday shortly before 11 p.m. in the 6500 block of Toler Avenue and the home surveillance footage came from a neighbor, according to police.Police said the vehicle involved was possibly a Honda S2000.BGPD says it's unknown if a crime occurred and is reaching out to the public to help identify the two individuals and the vehicle involved.Police were first alerted to the video Sunday around 10 p.m. by the neighbor.Anyone with information can contact Sgt. B. Benson at (562) 806-7694.