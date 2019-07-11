Beloved LADWP worker killed in suspected random attack

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A devoted Los Angeles Department of Water and Power worker was remembered by family, friends and coworkers on Thursday after being killed in a vicious and senseless attack.Julius Rondez was 70 years old but loved his job so much, he kept working. On July 2, he had been steps away from his office on the 400 block of East Temple, headed to the Metro Gold Line when he was fatally attacked by a suspected homeless person. He died in the hospital that night.Loved ones gathered to honor Julius Rondez at St. Dominic's church in Eagle Rock. Scores of his LADWP colleagues, in blue work shirts, filled the pews.Julius Rondez was a father of three and a grandparent of five. His family said he was guided by a philosophy of robust optimism."Just keep going, do your best, keep working hard. A lot of these things happen all the time, and you just have to keep going, keep happy, keep on loving and take care of each other," said daughter Janice Rondez.In his most recent position, Julius Rondez supervised trouble calls when residents had problems with their meter."Patience, perseverance. It requires being a good listener. Julius was coming up on nearly 34 years at DWP. His tenure was admirable," said Jeff Carivau, LADWP director of field operations and meter service.The Los Angeles Police Department is not offering a very detailed description of the suspect, only that he was a man between 20 and 30 years old and a suspected transient. He still has not been found.The Rondez family said they want the suspect caught before he attacks another innocent victim, and more resources devoted to helping those on the street."We don't have enough protection, we don't have enough resources, we don't have enough funding for mental health, we don't have enough funding for the homeless," Janice Rondez said.Anyone with more information on the killing is urged to call police.