LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders filed an emergency motion on Super Tuesday to keep polls open past 8 p.m. in Los Angeles County.
The campaign is seeking an injunction asking to keep polling centers open for an additional two hours.
It would require that all voters who are in line to vote by 10 p.m. be permitted to vote provisionally and that all votes cast after 8 p.m. be counted.
But the courts took no action on the injunction request.
RELATED: Super Tuesday 2020: Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden fight to shape Democratic race
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan said his office had examined that issue earlier in the day as long lines were being reported at polling places. Ultimately they determined that they would allow people who were in line at 8 p.m. to cast their vote no matter how long it took, but they would not let new people in line after polls had closed.
"The voters were already at the voting locations," Logan said. "California state law says any voter who's in line by the time polls close has the opportunity to vote. And voting had been open continuously throughout today as well as the days prior."
The emergency motion comes amid several primary victories for Sanders in Tuesday's primary election.
Follow ABC7 for the latest on this developing story.
Bernie Sanders campaign files motion to keep LA County polls open later
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News