Super Tuesday: LA County voters face hourslong wait to cast ballot at some voting centers

One voter reported waiting for three hours at the Echo Park Recreation Center, which was said to be equipped with only four voting machines. A lengthy, meandering line was seen on the sidewalk outside.
At a voting center in Palisades Recreation Center in Pacific Palisades, some voters said their wait was about an hour. Some 85 people were in line at one point.
Some voters blamed the long wait on a recent change in the county that eliminated traditional polling places -- such as at churches or in residential garages -- in favor of designated vote centers. County officials describe the centers as similar to polling places but with more features to make voting easier.
Some voters at the Palisades Recreation Center acknowledged that voting was easier once they reached the front of the line.
That was not necessarily the case at Echo Park's Logan Street Elementary School, where six of the vote center's 15 voting machines were not functional. That circumstance contributed to a wait time of up to two hours for some voters.
A technician responded to the site and attempted to repair the broken machines, to no avail.
