Shopping

Best Buy joins other major retailers in closing on Thanksgiving Day

Best Buy has joined the growing list of stores that plan to be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year.

The electronics retailer announced on Tuesday that it will not open its doors on Thanksgiving, but instead will offer their holiday deals sooner than usual.

Last year, Best Buy opened their doors at 5:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day to kick off the holiday shopping season.

Target and Walmart have also announced over the past week that they will close their doors on Thanksgiving.

RELATED: Target to close stores on Thanksgiving and roll out early holiday deals

RELATED: Walmart closing on Thanksgiving, giving more bonuses to thank employees during COVID-19
