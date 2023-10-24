Best gifts for teens, from Apple Airpods to cute viral products

Teenage years are transformational. You change your clothes, your hairstyles and especially your tastes, making your parents think just a bit harder about your Christmas presents. Luckily, this gift guide will excite both younger and older teenagers, with products ranging from cool tech and bestselling wearables to viral items and cute decorations. Be sure to also check out our gift guide for men and women for your essential shopping this holiday season.

Best gifts for older teenagers

Amazon Baggu Medium Nylon Crescent Bag $52.00 Shop Now

This bag is a great casual bag that still has a lot of room for all kinds of personal items and trinkets, so your teen can wear this anywhere, from the mall to the beach. Plus, it comes in several different colors, so you can choose which matches your teen's style the best

31% off Amazon Apple Airpods 2nd Generation $89

$129 Shop Now

Apple Airpods 2nd Gen needs no introduction, but they are on sale for 23% off. Get a pair for the teens in your house so that they can rock out to their favorite bands and singers.

Walmart Xbox Series S + 2 Controllers $439.99 Shop Now

The Xbox Series S is the best value gaming console with its small, minimalist design, blending perfectly into the background yet still packing a powerful image processor and next to no noise.

Cariuma Cariuma Shoes $95 Shop Now

The viral, sustainable shoes worn by all of your favorite celebrities, Cariuma's Black Canvas shoes provide a chic, comfortable fit for teenagers and adults alike.

Apotheke Apotheke Diffuser and Candle $90 Shop Now

The folks at Apotheke have many reed diffusers and scented candles for you to browse through, keeping the teens' rooms smelling fresh and clean.

Saatva Saatva Latex Pillow $165 Shop Now

Teenagers always pay attention to their posture, so make sure they can do that even in their sleep. This Saatva creation is plush and perfect for back and stomach sleepers.

Amazon Philips Norelco Shaver $89.96 Shop Now

Make sure your male teenagers are clean-shaven for school photos with Philips' best-selling Norelco Shaver.

Amazon Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag $38 to $48 Shop Now

The teenage years are when you start to have personal items: your first credit card, your first phone or your first car keys. The Everywhere Belt Bag will hold and fit everywhere, either comfortably on your waist or in your first car's glove box.

60% off Amazon LED strip lights $11.98

$29.99 Shop Now

An absolute essential for any teenager, LED strip lights are aesthetic statements that give their rooms and desk set-ups a true personality. Plus, these can be music-synced.

15% off Amazon Rider-Waite Tarot Deck $18.50

$21.95 Shop Now

A beginners' tarot deck can be a fun distraction for those anxious teenage years.

9% off MAC MAC Cosmetics Best-selling Makeup Set $125.00

$138.00 Shop Now

MAC Cosmetics will always be iconic, so the Best-selling Makeup Set, including MAC lipstick, setting spray, mascara and more, would be the perfect beginners' guide to make-up for teenagers."

Amazon Anker Power Bank $25.99 Shop Now

The worst thing to happen to a teenager is your phone running out of batteries in the middle of a school day. Get this bestselling product to get fully charged through the day.

Amazon Fujifilm Instax $134.99 Shop Now

Fujifilm's bestselling Instax is back with a slick chrome design, and all the more relevant as teenagers become more enthusiastic about physical photos and media.

Amazon Tech Cleaning Kit $16.98 Shop Now

You're going to buy the teens in your life a lot of expensive tech. Make sure they last with this amazing cleaning kit.

Best gifts for younger teenagers

20% off Amazon Codenames Boardgame $19.94

$24.99 Shop Now

Get your teen this top-rated board game, with over 27,000 five-star reviews, and they'll be the star at any friend gathering or sleepover. Plus, Codenames is now on sale for 20% off.

Amazon Casetify Phone Cases $65 to $105 Shop Now

Olivia Rodrigo's favorite phone case brand, Casetify is a teenage years staple, with many edgy and branded phone case designs that will protect and beautify your teenagers' phones. Their festive offerings are on show now!

18% off Walmart Unisex Crocs $44.99

$54.99 Shop Now

Teens love all things convenient, and what can be more convenient to put on than a pair of Crocs? The bestselling navy-red colorway is my personal pick, but browse through Crocs' store for your favorites.

Stanley Stanley Tumbler $45 Shop Now

This Stanley Tumbler will keep your beverages at the desired temperature for your school's sport activities.

7% off Amazon Camkory Digital Camera $49.99

$53.99 Shop Now

The 2000s nostalgic digital aesthetic is making a comeback, as teenagers look to old digital cameras to create new memories. This camera is a great gift for teens interested in vlogging, providing a cute digital look without breaking the bank.

Nordstrom Fjällräven Kanken Water Resistant Backpack $90 Shop Now

It seems like every single kid I knew growing up had this backpack except for me. Either to fit in or stand out, the water-resistant Fjllrven backpack has been and will always be a staple of teenage years.

23% off Amazon Donner Acoustic Guitar $129.98

$169.99 Shop Now

This specific Donner Acoustic Guitar was one of the best gifts my dad ever gave me, giving me a creative outlet for school clubs and extracurricular activities. Make your own memories with this cherished guitar on sale now.

Amazon Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker $149 Shop Now

Every teen needs a Bluetooth speaker. Get them one that they can lug around for any music needs.

