From safaris in Nambia to bike trails in France, NatGeo releases top 2022 travel destinations | LIST

National Geographic's "Best of the World 2022" list:

Nature

This image shows elephants from Caprivi Strip in Mudumu National Park, Namibia. Radek Borovka, Alamy Stock Photo, via National Geographic

Caprivi Strip, Namibia

Northern Minnesota, United States

Lake Baikal, Russia

Belize Maya Forest Reserve

Victoria, Australia

Adventure

Guests enjoy the highest Via Ferrata in North America at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, topping out at 12, 999 feet, located in Summit County, Colorado. July 2021. Ian Zinner, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, via National Geographic

Seine River Bike Trail, France

Costa Rica

Nepisiguit Mi'gmaq Trail, New Brunswick, Canada

Palau

Arapahoe Basin, Colorado, United States

Culture

View of the fishing village Marina Corricella in Procida at first evening light, seen from the Belvedere dei Cannoni. Photograph by Antonio Politano

Jingmai Mountain, Yunnan, China

Tin Pan Alley, London, England

Hokkaido, Japan

Procida, Italy

Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Sustainability

The photographer/a member of a scientific expedition walks along a mountain trail in the highlands of Chimanimani National Park, Mozambique, as seen from a drone. Photograph by Jennifer Guyton

Ruhr Valley, Germany

Parque Nacional Yasuni, Ecuador

Lodz, Poland

National Columbia Gorge Scenic Area, Oregon/Washington, United States

Chimanimani National Park, Mozambique

Family

This angle shows the Danube River in Budapest at twilight. lupengyu, Getty Images, via National Geographic

Danube River Cruise

Lycia, Turkey

Granada, Spain

Bonaire

Eastern Shore, Maryland, United States

Feeling wanderlust? National Geographic just released its " Best of the World 2022 " list!These 25 travel destinations include a diverse selection of national parks, outdoor activities, multigenerational journeys and more that are "uniquely rewarding to travelers in 2022," said George Stone, National Geographic Travel's editor-in-chief.Curated in collaboration with NatGeo Travel's international editorial teams, the list is divided into five categories: nature, adventure, culture, sustainability and family.It includes easily accessible American destinations like Atlanta and Maryland's Eastern Shore, along with far-off locations like the western Pacific island Palau and Japan's second-largest island Hokkaido.Some of the journeys emphasize tradition, like China's ancient tea mountains, while others, like Canada's ancient Nepisiguit Mi'gmaq Trail, are more suitable for rugged adventures."I'm hoping that people embrace the privilege of travel and they pick a place that means something to them and they get a lot out of it," Stone said.Must-see nature voyages include tent camping under the Milky Way in Northern Minnesota and seeing wildlife in the "next great safari destination" of Caprivi, Namibia.Among NatGeo's adventure selections is Colorado's Arapahoe Basin, where visitors can enjoy North America's highest via ferrata at 12,999 feet above sea level. And in keeping its annual list fresh, the magazine included France's new Seine River Bike Trail, a 260-mile-long route that connects Paris to the sea.While beautiful and picturesque, the culture category's Procida is known for its active creative community and has been dubbed the "Italian capital of culture."Mozambique recently named Chimanimani a national park, and the country has committed to revitalizing wildlife and restoring its ecosystem.Find out more about the "Best of the World 2022" list online at NatGeo.com/BestOfTheWorld