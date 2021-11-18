From safaris in Nambia to bike trails in France, NatGeo releases top 2022 travel destinations | LIST

These 25 travel destinations include a diverse selection of national parks, outdoor activities, multigenerational journeys and more that are "uniquely rewarding to travelers in 2022," said George Stone, National Geographic Travel's editor-in-chief.
Curated in collaboration with NatGeo Travel's international editorial teams, the list is divided into five categories: nature, adventure, culture, sustainability and family.
It includes easily accessible American destinations like Atlanta and Maryland's Eastern Shore, along with far-off locations like the western Pacific island Palau and Japan's second-largest island Hokkaido.
Some of the journeys emphasize tradition, like China's ancient tea mountains, while others, like Canada's ancient Nepisiguit Mi'gmaq Trail, are more suitable for rugged adventures.
"I'm hoping that people embrace the privilege of travel and they pick a place that means something to them and they get a lot out of it," Stone said.
National Geographic's "Best of the World 2022" list:
Nature
Must-see nature voyages include tent camping under the Milky Way in Northern Minnesota and seeing wildlife in the "next great safari destination" of Caprivi, Namibia.
- Caprivi Strip, Namibia
- Northern Minnesota, United States
- Lake Baikal, Russia
- Belize Maya Forest Reserve
- Victoria, Australia
Adventure
Among NatGeo's adventure selections is Colorado's Arapahoe Basin, where visitors can enjoy North America's highest via ferrata at 12,999 feet above sea level. And in keeping its annual list fresh, the magazine included France's new Seine River Bike Trail, a 260-mile-long route that connects Paris to the sea.
- Seine River Bike Trail, France
- Costa Rica
- Nepisiguit Mi'gmaq Trail, New Brunswick, Canada
- Palau
- Arapahoe Basin, Colorado, United States
Culture
While beautiful and picturesque, the culture category's Procida is known for its active creative community and has been dubbed the "Italian capital of culture."
- Jingmai Mountain, Yunnan, China
- Tin Pan Alley, London, England
- Hokkaido, Japan
- Procida, Italy
- Atlanta, Georgia, United States
Sustainability
Mozambique recently named Chimanimani a national park, and the country has committed to revitalizing wildlife and restoring its ecosystem.
- Ruhr Valley, Germany
- Parque Nacional Yasuni, Ecuador
- Lodz, Poland
- National Columbia Gorge Scenic Area, Oregon/Washington, United States
- Chimanimani National Park, Mozambique
Family
- Danube River Cruise
- Lycia, Turkey
- Granada, Spain
- Bonaire
- Eastern Shore, Maryland, United States
Find out more about the "Best of the World 2022" list online at NatGeo.com/BestOfTheWorld.
