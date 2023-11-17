Here are the best weekly sales from JBL, Microsoft and JBL.

Here are the best weekly sales from JBL, Microsoft and JBL.

Here are the best weekly sales from JBL, Microsoft and JBL.

Here are the best weekly sales from JBL, Microsoft and JBL.

Get up to 65% off products with the best deals of the week from JBL, Xbox, Samsung

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Black Friday is coming next week, and right now, you can already shop some of the best weekly sales. Below, we've rounded up the five best deals you can shop for right now. Like all sales, the discounted rates mentioned below may go up at any time, so make sure to fill your carts up soon before they expire. Each deal is also vetted by our team of deal experts, so you know the products you're buying are either top-rated, staff favorites or from a brand we trust.

Best deals of the week

50% off Amazon JBL Headphones $49.95

$99.95 The Tune 510BT wireless headphones feature renowned JBL Pure Bass sound, and helps you keep the noise out and enjoy your music with active noise cancellation. Shop Now

45% off Amazon PHILIPS 3200 Series Espresso Machine $549.99

$999.99 Enjoy the delicious taste and aroma of espresso at the perfect temperature with this superb, fully automatic Philips Espresso Machine, which has simple one-touch controls and robust blending power. Shop Now

42% off Amazon SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S6 Lite $199.99

$349.99 The incredibly powerful Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is now on sale for the lowest price in months at 42% off. It comes with the brand new S Pen, but consider upgrading to 128 GB for more storage space. Shop Now

45% off Amazon Marshall Woburn II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker $299.99

$549.99 The Marshall wireless speaker will bring life to the party, with high trebles, low bass and clear mid-range helping boost some crisp, fun music. Shop Now

12% off Amazon Xbox Series X - Diablo IV Bundle $489

$559.99 The Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle is one of the bestselling Walmart items this past week, so get your bundle at 10% off just in time for the holiday season. Shop Now

By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.