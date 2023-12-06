The 10 best winter coats for women this year, including puffer coats, wool coats, and more

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

I don't like being cold, but I also don't want to sacrifice style when it comes to selecting a winter coat to keep me warm and dry. From raincoats to parkas, here's a roundup of jackets at every price point.

Winter coats under $100

Walmart Time and Tru Women's Heavyweight Anorak Jacket This anorak heavyweight jacket provides quality warmth under $60 to help you endure windy and snowy conditions. This jacket has a faux fur hooded trim, ribbed cuffs, and comes in 4 different colors. Sizes range from XS to 2X. $54.98 Shop Now

25% off Old Navy Soft-Brushed Long Overcoat for Women This overcoat is stylish and warm enough to dress up when you're going out as well as wear to the office. It comes in three different colors and sizes, ranging from XS to 4X. $59.97

$79.99 Shop Now

28% off Walmart Sunisery Women's Warm Fleece Sherpa Jacket This oversized, faux shearling coat gives you a similar look and cozy feel for a lower price. This coat can be worn daily as a basic cover-up. It is available in five colors, with sizes ranging from S to XL. $30.99

$43.38 Shop Now

Nordstrom Cozy Faux Shearling Jacket This faux shearling jacket by Zella offers a different design and shorter crop than the one above. This trendy zip-up jacket has a standing collar, dropped shoulders, and oversized patch pockets. It comes in three different colors, with sizes ranging from XXS to XXL. $99 Shop Now

19% off Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Heavyweight Long-Sleeve Hooded Puffer Coat This Amazon Essentials heavy-weight hooded puffer coat comes in a colorway for everyone with 14 colors to choose from. This coat provides a great fit for all body types, with sizes ranging from XS to 6X. It is made with water-resistant polyester and insulated to keep you warm on the coldest winter days. $59.90

$74.10 Shop Now

Winter coats under $400

30% off Bloomingdale's Nellie Hooded Puffer Coat This hooded puffer coat from Tahari is 70% off, which is amazing for a coat of this quality. It has a drawstring hood with a removable faux-fur trim to give you the choice of how much added warmth you'd like. The water-resistant shell and quilted lining make this jacket perfect for snowy or rainy weather. $294

$420 Shop Now

Lululemon StretchSeal Waterproof Down-Filled Parka I love the chocolate shade of this Lululemon StretchSeal Waterproof Down-filled parka. This jacket was designed with features for water and wind protection. There's a textured fleece collar for added warmth, handwarmer pockets at the chest, and a hidden phone sleeve. This is the choice for you if you like a puffier fit. $398 Shop Now

25% off Nordstrom Stretch Crepe Double Breasted Trench Coat This olive-green double-breasted trench coat goes great with any nude look. I love the shape and structure of this coat, and it comes with a removable belt to wear it your way. $169.99

$229 Shop Now

Nordstrom North Face Arctic Waterproof 600-Fill-Power Down Parka This pine-colored parka from North Face will keep you nice and toasty in even the coldest conditions. It comes with a removable faux fur trim and is fully seam-sealed, which prevents moisture from entering through the stitching and provides an additional layer of waterproof coverage. $350 Shop Now

ASOS ASOS EDITION Curve belted longline wool mix coat Recreate your favorite look from Scandal with this long-line wool curve edition coat. This coat comes in sizes ranging from 12 to 26. This stylish coat has an oversized fit, an open front, and a tied waist, which is perfect to cover up or open as much as you'd like. $269 Shop Now

