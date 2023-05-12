Gang members from Chicago arrested for triple shooting in LA's ritzy Beverly Crest neighborhood

The Benedict Canyon homeowners association said this was the third time homicides have occurred at short-term rentals in their neighborhood in the past two-and-a-half years.

BEVERLY CREST, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three suspects from Chicago were arrested for a shooting in January that left three women dead in a Beverly Crest neighborhood, the LAPD announced Friday.

The shooting in the ritzy area up Benedict Canyon happened Jan. 28 around 2:30 a.m. outside a short-term rental on Ellison Drive. Seven people were shot total, and three of those victims were killed.

Police say the suspects were also responsible for a fourth murder in North Hollywood.

The victims and suspects are from the Chicago area and were visiting L.A., according to police. The three suspects were arrested in Chicago, Indiana, and Manhattan and are awaiting extradition to Los Angeles to face multiple charges including murder, attempted murder and assault.

"The violence that occurs in Chicago today is affecting all of us, and we've become aware it's affecting other states as well," said LAPD Robbery Homicide Division Capt. Jonathan Tippet.

The Benedict Canyon Homeowners Association said the shooting was the third time homicides occurred at short-term rentals in their neighborhood in the past two-and-a-half years, and urged officials to take action.

The three people killed were in a vehicle outside the home. They were identified as Destiny Sims from Buckeye, Arizona, Nenah Davis from Chicago, and Iyana Hutton. Hutton's mother told WLS-TV, the ABC station in Chicago, that her daughter was visiting L.A. with Davis, her best friend, to attend an album release party for a rapper.

Hutton was an up-and-coming rap artist herself, according to her mom, and was excited to make the trip.

"It's sad," said David. "The girls were my age in that car. I could have been at the party to. It's so sad and horrible."