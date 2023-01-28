At least 3 killed, 4 others wounded in Beverly Crest shooting, police say

BEVERLY CREST, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least three people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in the Beverly Crest area early Saturday morning, according to police.

Authorities have not provided any information on a suspect.

The incident happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Ellison Drive near Benedict Canyon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The fatal victims, two men and a woman, have not been identified. The others injured were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, or if it occurred at a home.

