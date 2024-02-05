Flooding, mudslides, and damaged homes: Beverly Glen area residents in clean-up mode after storm

An ABC7 viewer said a home slid down the street near Beverly Glen in Bel Air. The piano even slid out of the house, she said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to at least 13 calls for service between Sunday night and Monday morning in Beverly Glen, mostly for flooding issues and mud and debris flows.

BEVERLY GLEN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- From damaging mudslides to a gas line issue, the weekend storm left quite a mess for residents in the Beverly Glen area.

About five homes suffered "significant'' damage, according to the fire department, and about 10 people were displaced as officials assessed the damage. A gas leak was reported on Caribou Lane near Beverly Glen in Bel Air, where an ABC7 viewer said a home slid down the street and a piano then slid out of the house. There's no word if anyone was inside the home or if there are any injuries.

During a press conference Monday morning, LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley said during the storm, crews responded to more than 130 flooding incidents, 49 mud and debris flows, and extinguished half of a dozen structure fires impacted by several water rescues for stranded drivers.

"The hazards of the storm have yet not passed as the storm continues to impact our city," said Crowley. "We anticipate another wave of heavy rains later on this afternoon. We advise residents to exercise caution. If you must venture out, stay away from standing and moving water. Slow down if you are driving, and be on the lookout for downed power lines and trees."

Eyewitness News spoke with one Beverly Glen resident whose Prius got stuck in mud on the side of the road.

"It's pretty deep in the mud," said Gabrielle Kennedy early Monday morning. "I'm going to attempt to shovel it out. It was in my driveway, and then there was a mudslide on the side of my house. My house is ok, but as you can see, it's pretty treacherous."

Kennedy's vehicle was towed later in the morning, but at least 5 inches of mud remained.

With rain expected to continue falling throughout the day and into Tuesday, a flash flood warning was issued until 3 p.m. for the Santa Monica Mountains and the Hollywood Hills, with forecasters saying between 5 and 10 inches of rain had already fallen in some areas, increasing the risk of flooding and rock and mudslide activity.

A flood advisory was issued for the rest of L.A. County through 3 p.m. as rain continued falling. Los Angeles officials urged residents to stay home and off the roads Monday. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in eight counties in the state, including Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Los Angeles County later declared its own state of emergency.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.