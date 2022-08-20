Man wounded in shooting at gas station near Beverly Center

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was wounded in a shooting at a gas station in the Beverly Grove area Friday afternoon.

Authorities say the victim took off in a black Cadillac Escalade after he was shot at La Cienega and Beverly boulevards, across the street from the Beverly Center.

Paramedics were seen treating the victim after he stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Santa Monica and San Vicente boulevards in West Hollywood.

Authorities say the gunman opened fire from their car and shot the victim while he was in the SUV.

At least one person was seen being detained by law enforcement at the West Hollywood scene, but the person's connection to the shooting is unclear.

The victim was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

