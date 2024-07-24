1-day-old infant found dead in Woodland Hills, prompting homicide investigation

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A 1-day-old infant was found dead in Woodland Hills Tuesday, prompting a homicide investigation by police.

The investigation began when a woman, who appeared to have recently given birth, arrived at a Woodland Hills hospital just before 6 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said the woman showed up at an emergency room, and officers then went to her residence in the area of Burbank Boulevard and Woodlake Avenue.

Upon arrival, police found the newborn deceased. The infant is believed to be a day old.

Police said they are investigating the death as a homicide. Further details were not immediately available.