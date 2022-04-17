Society

Beverly Hills police investigate distribution of antisemitic flyers on Passover

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (CNS) -- Beverly Hills police were busy collecting antisemitic fliers Saturday afternoon that were distributed in the extreme north end of the city on the Jewish holiday of Passover.

The latest distribution of the flyers was reported around noon near Loma Vista Drive and Carla Ridge, according to Sgt. R. Dolan of the Beverly Hills Police Department.

The antisemitic literature labeled Jewish people as "Communists," and blamed them for the pandemic and war in Ukraine.

"There is no credible threat and no threat to public safety," he said.

It is believed the flyers are related to the distribution of similar fliers in other parts of the city in recent months, Dolan said.

Investigators were working to determine the source of the materials.

In December of last year, Beverly Hills police investigated the source of flyers filled with antisemitic theories regarding COVID-19 that were distributed in the city.



