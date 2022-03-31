2 suspects arrested for grand theft at Louis Vuitton store in Beverly Hills, police say

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Two men are now in custody after they apparently attempted to steal several items from the Louis Vuitton store in Beverly Hills, according to police.It happened just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the store located in the 200 block of North Rodeo Drive.Police told Eyewitness News the two suspects reportedly shoved a security guard as they attempted to rush out of the store.They were seen carrying a large amount of merchandise, according to police.Police say the security guard suffered a minor injury to his arm. The two suspects have since been detained and are facing grand theft charges.No other injuries were reported.Anyone with information is urged to contact the Beverly Hills Police Department at (310) 285-2125. Anonymous reports can be made by texting "TIP BEVHILLSPD" followed by tip information to 888777.You can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.