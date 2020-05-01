Coronavirus California

Beverly Hills City Council votes to allow plastic surgeries to resume

Beverly Hills is allowing plastic surgeries once again after its city council amended an urgency ordinance.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Beverly Hills is synonymous with glitz and glam, and now the city is allowing plastic surgeries once again amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A 4 to1 vote by the Beverly Hills City Council amended an urgency ordinance passed on March 16 that prohibited elective surgeries, dental and surgical procedures in the city during the COVID-19 emergency.

Beverly Hills is now following state and county guidelines, which do not prohibit elective procedures, but encourage their suspension.

"While some elective procedures will be allowed, others including cosmetic surgeries are still not recommended by State, County or City of BH," the City of Beverly Hills tweeted Wednesday.



Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that hospitals statewide will be able to start scheduling surgeries amid the ongoing pandemic. The gradual modification will allow for scheduled surgeries to resume in order to treat conditions such as tumors, heart valves and other non-coronavirus medical procedures.

