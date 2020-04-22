WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to give update on timeline for reopening California during press conference today

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6103504" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a detailed plan for modifying statewide coronavirus restrictions amid the ongoing pandemic.

SAN FRANCISCO (KABC) -- During Gov. Gavin Newsom's daily press conference today, he is expected to provide more clarity for when California might begin to roll back stay-at-home restrictions and move toward reopening the economy amid the ongoing coronavirus emergency."I know how impatient people are, but I cannot express more gratitude for the incredible and heroic work all of you have done to soften the blow of this virus so far in the state of California," Newsom said. "I'm as eager as you to answer the question 'when' and on Wednesday we'll have more clarity."Before making any decision on reopening, Newsom said he'd continue to evaluate the state's progress on six key criteria.The governor described a six-pronged framework of parameters and tools that are needed before the state can implement major changes to the state's stay-at-home orders and other COVID-19 interventions:A widespread expansion of coronavirus testing;"Vigilant" protection against infection of California's most vulnerable residents;Manage surges at hospitals, enable development of infrastructure and distribution of personal protective equipment, or PPE;Engage researchers in academia, including the University of California, and at health and technology companies on the front lines of the pandemic;"Redraw floor plans" at business locations, schools and child-care facilities with physical distancing in mind;Determining when to re-institute certain measures, such as stay-at-home orders.Newsom also announced an initiative to support California students by distributing 70,000 laptops, Google Chromebooks and tablets for students in need around the state starting this week."Because of these commitments, hundreds of thousands of families will help cross the digital divide," said the governor's wife, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom. "Our mission will not end until every child in California has what they need to continue learning while physically distanced."This latest announcement builds on previous pledges by Google to donate 4,000 Chromebooks and open up 100,000 free WiFi hotspots and by Apple to donate 10,000 iPads.Newsom said Google's hot spots would start to come online in the first week of May.