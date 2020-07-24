Beverly Hills protest: Arrests made at demonstration against school inequity in LA County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6277595" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Activists are speaking out against the Beverly Hills Police Department after they claim some people who were arrested during a demonstration were held for an excessive amount of time.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Several demonstrators protesting against school inequity in Los Angeles County were arrested in Beverly Hills Thursday evening.About 75 protesters marched through the streets of the city in a protest organized by Black Future Project.They blocked traffic on San Monica Boulevard near Linden Drive.Police declared the protest an unlawful assembly and demonstrators who refused to leave after "multiple dispersal orders" were arrested.It is unclear exactly how many arrests were made.The Black Future Project is demanding "all schools in LA County receive equitable access to educational funding regardless of their" ZIP code, according to a statement posted on its Instagram account.The group is also seeking the repeal of Beverly Hills' ban on nighttime gatherings of at least 10 or more people on residential streets and other public places in residential areas in response to two protests that "disrupted the tranquility'' of a neighborhood.The group chose Beverly Hills as the site of the protest because its residents "having historically separated themselves from the city of Los Angeles in an act of deliberate wealth hoarding, is an iconic representation of the systems of oppression we strive to fight against and dismantle,'' the statement said.