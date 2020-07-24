Beverly Hills protest: Arrests made at demonstration against school inequity in LA County

Police declared the protest an unlawful assembly and demonstrators who refused to leave after "multiple dispersal orders" were arrested.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Several demonstrators protesting against school inequity in Los Angeles County were arrested in Beverly Hills Thursday evening.

About 75 protesters marched through the streets of the city in a protest organized by Black Future Project.

They blocked traffic on San Monica Boulevard near Linden Drive.

Police declared the protest an unlawful assembly and demonstrators who refused to leave after "multiple dispersal orders" were arrested.

It is unclear exactly how many arrests were made.

RELATED: 27 protesters released from jail after protest against police brutality in Beverly Hills
EMBED More News Videos

Activists are speaking out against the Beverly Hills Police Department after they claim some people who were arrested during a demonstration were held for an excessive amount of time.



The Black Future Project is demanding "all schools in LA County receive equitable access to educational funding regardless of their" ZIP code, according to a statement posted on its Instagram account.

The group is also seeking the repeal of Beverly Hills' ban on nighttime gatherings of at least 10 or more people on residential streets and other public places in residential areas in response to two protests that "disrupted the tranquility'' of a neighborhood.

The group chose Beverly Hills as the site of the protest because its residents "having historically separated themselves from the city of Los Angeles in an act of deliberate wealth hoarding, is an iconic representation of the systems of oppression we strive to fight against and dismantle,'' the statement said.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beverly hillslos angeles countyarrestprotestschools
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
OC's oldest Jane Doe cold case murder solved after 52 years
LAUSD superintendent believes testing, contact tracing are keys to reopening
Dodgers open shortened season with win over Giants, no fans
Man gives Nazi salute in Torrance racist encounter caught on video
Woman refuses to let Postmates driver into LA building
How to protect kids from cybercrime amid online learning
LA recycling center helps unemployed make ends meet
Show More
Driver sought in hit-and-run that killed Navy veteran in Santa Ana
LA-based Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant dies from COVID-19
The all-electric airplane is almost here
FDA issues warning about hand sanitizers containing methanol
Ellen DeGeneres home in Montecito burglarized over July 4, sheriff's office says
More TOP STORIES News