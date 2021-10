BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- The Beverly Hills City Council on Thursday passed an ordinance that restricts protests near the city's schools.The new rule comes in response to recent protests against COVID vaccine mandates, including a demonstration last week when activists harassed parents who were walking their children to school.According to the ordinance, demonstrations cannot take place within 300 feet of most school campus entrances.The law also prohibits protesters within ten blocks of a campus from following students to or from school.