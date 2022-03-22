Smash-and-grab robbers armed with sledgehammers target Beverly Hills jewelry store, police say

It happened at the Luxury Jewels of Beverly Hills on the corner of South Beverly Drive and Charleville Boulevard just before 2 p.m.
According to police, a group of about five suspects armed with what appeared to be sledgehammers broke the front window of the store and got away with several items. The group then fled in an unknown vehicle.
Police believe the suspects were all men, though the investigation is in its preliminary stages.
Some were seen wearing hooded sweatshirts, sweatpants and "surgical-style masks," according to police.
AIR7HD video showed the store's front window smashed as glass covered the sidewalk.
Over the past several months, videos posted to social media have gone viral showing violent smash-and-grab operations all across the state, many in which the thieves storm into stores, break through counters to steal expensive merchandise and then run away.
Caught on video: Thieves shatter jewelry store glass displays at mall in Central California
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.
This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.