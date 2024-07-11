Burglars slam car into shoe store in South LA smash-and-grab theft caught on video

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least nine burglars on Thursday were involved in a dramatic smash-and-grab theft in which a car slammed into the front entrance of a South Los Angeles shoe store.

Officers responded to the dramatic break-in, which was captured on surveillance video, at 3:17 a.m. after an alarm was triggered at Rich LA Clothing & Snkrs, located near the intersection of Century Boulevard and Van Ness Avenue in Gramercy Park.

The footage shows a white sedan crashing into the front floor-to-ceiling window and security gate, before the group of suspects run into the store and ransack it.

No arrests were announced.

About two hours after the robbery, Los Angeles Police Department officers were still at the scene, trying to determine the total value of the merchandise that was stolen.