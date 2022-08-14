Smash-and-grab: Thieves crash car into Beverly Hills department store, take off before police arrive

Police in Beverly Hills are searching for thieves who they say crashed a car into a luxury department store in the latest smash-and-grab burglary to hit the upscale city.

The suspects struck just before 5 a.m. Saturday, taking off with an unknown amount of merchandise from the Neiman Marcus on Wilshire Boulevard. Police responded within three minutes but the suspects were already gone.

"It's very disappointing and it's very frightening... the fact that the police department arrived in three minutes and they were already gone, and had a getaway car planned, it just seems organized on a very high level," said Courtney Baillie.

It was the latest smash-and-grab crime in the upscale city. Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook promised swift action, saying he's confident the department will arrest those involved due to evidence left at the scene.

The city has added more officers to the department and private security guards to patrol the streets. But with thieves continuing to strike, many in the city say more needs to be done.

"My thoughts are helplessness. How did we let the country get to this point where that's normal? That in a really safe neighborhood like this we have people driving cars into buildings to loot the place. It's terrible.The city needs new leadership," said David Thomson.

It's unclear if a vehicle that was left behind was stolen, but that is believed to be the case.