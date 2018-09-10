Beverly Hills smash-and-grab suspects sought by police

A smash-and-grab burglary in Beverly Hills early Monday left shattered glass on the premises, as well as dozens of coins and a jewelry box dumped on the street.Beverly Hills police were called shortly before 4 a.m. to the 400 block of N. Camden Drive, which is the upscale "Golden Triangle" area of the city.Unidentified suspects were able to get inside a business by smashing the front windows.Store employees said they sell everything from rare coins and "estate jewelry," to antiques, including artwork.The store and neighboring businesses have cameras, which may have captured the suspects running off. The images have not been released.The owner of the store said the overnight burglary was the first time his business has been hit.He also said the thieves' didn't look like professionals.As of midday, police were still investigating how much was taken and who the thieves are.A description of the culprits has not been released.