Beyoncé reportedly in talks to perform at Oscars from Compton

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Final preparations are underway for the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but could Beyoncé be named a performer?Maybe.According to a report published by Variety on Monday , the GRAMMY-winning superstar has been in "deep talks" with producers about performing her track "Be Alive" featuring artist Dixon from the film "King Richard."The song is nominated for best original song.Variety said Beyoncé's team has been discussing the possibility of a satellite performance that would possibly open the show and broadcast live from tennis courts in Compton.Van Morrison and Billie Eilish - who are also best song nominees - are also in talks to perform, according to the Associated Press.The Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, at the Dolby Theatre. The ceremony is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on ABC.Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will co-host the ceremony, which has been without an emcee for the past three years.