A bicyclist in Koreatown died after being struck Wednesday morning by three drivers, one of whom fled the scene, authorities said.The collision was reported about 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Catalina Street, said Officer L. Lomeli of the Los Angeles Police Department. The bicyclist, identified only as a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.According to investigators, the victim was initially struck by a motorist who drove away. Two other drivers stopped after hitting the bicyclist.A description of the hit-and-run vehicle was not available.A section of Wilshire Boulevard was reopened after an investigation at the crash site.