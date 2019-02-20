Bicyclist pronounced dead after being struck by 3 vehicles in Koreatown; hit-and-run driver flees

(Shutterstock)

By ABC7.com staff
KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A bicyclist in Koreatown died after being struck Wednesday morning by three drivers, one of whom fled the scene, authorities said.

The collision was reported about 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Catalina Street, said Officer L. Lomeli of the Los Angeles Police Department. The bicyclist, identified only as a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, the victim was initially struck by a motorist who drove away. Two other drivers stopped after hitting the bicyclist.

A description of the hit-and-run vehicle was not available.

A section of Wilshire Boulevard was reopened after an investigation at the crash site.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runbicyclebicycle crashcyclinglapdlos angeles police departmenttraffic fatalitiesKoreatownLos Angeles CountyLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Worker killed when tire explodes at John Wayne Airport workshop
Arrest made in connection to 1973 OC cold case
Protesters call for WeHo mayor to resign amid sexual misconduct allegations
SoCal storm to bring snow to lower elevations Wednesday
Lancaster: Man arrested in deadly assault outside Jack in the Box
Iowa mom gets life in prison for death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper
Pomona man arrested, charged with murder in 1990 Inglewood cold case
SoCal megastorm could cause $725B in damage: report
Show More
Porter Ranch triple homicide was not random attack, police say
Newsom visits SoCal cities to collaborate on affordable housing
Sketch released of El Monte attempted rape, kidnapping suspect
VIDEO: 'Snownado' forms during storm in New Mexico
Trump wants CA to pay back billions for high-speed rail project
More News