Bicyclist fatally struck in hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect is sought after a bicyclist was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles.
The crash occurred at approximately 11:50 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 92nd Street and Grape Avenue.
Los Angeles police said the male victim was riding a bicycle when a vehicle traveling eastbound on 92nd Street hit the bicyclist.
When first responders arrived to the scene, the man was dead. His identity was not immediately known.
A suspect vehicle description has not been released.
