Bicyclist fatally struck in hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect is sought after a bicyclist was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles.The crash occurred at approximately 11:50 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 92nd Street and Grape Avenue.Los Angeles police said the male victim was riding a bicycle when a vehicle traveling eastbound on 92nd Street hit the bicyclist.When first responders arrived to the scene, the man was dead. His identity was not immediately known.A suspect vehicle description has not been released.