Bicyclist hit by 2 cars, 1 driver leaves scene in North Hills

NORTH HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A bicyclist was hit by two cars and one of the drivers fled the scene in North Hills Friday night.The first driver that hit the bicyclist stayed at the scene. The incident happened at Rayen Street and Woodley Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m.The first driver, who had not been identified, told Eyewitness News that the second driver hit the bicyclist and stopped for a short period of time before taking off.The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital. Their condition was unknown.