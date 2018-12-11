Bicyclist killed after being struck by car in Cudahy

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigators are working to determine what led up to a crash that killed a bicyclist in Cudahy on Monday. (KABC)

By
CUDAHY, Calif. (KABC) --
A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday in Cudahy.

The crash happened after 4 p.m. near River Road and Clara Street, authorities said. The vehicle involved had a smashed windshield.

Sheriff's investigators are working to determine what led up to the crash.

Officials said the crash occurred at a dark area with not many street lights, and are trying to determine if lack of lighting was a factor.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and called 911, according to Sheriff's officials.

Sgt. Abel Jimenez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said both the bicyclist, a man, and the vehicle were going eastbound and collided.

Jimenez said the crash did not appear to be a hit-and-run, but are still investigating.

Results from toxicology tests will not be known for several days.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashbicycle crashbicyclecar crashtraffic fatalitiesCudahyLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAPD officer tackles DUI suspect in Northridge
LA deputy to face manslaughter charge in 2016 fatal shooting
LAUSD teachers preparing for potential strike
Canceled field trip leads to lawsuit against Claremont school district
Man charged $1K for penny Whopper deal at Quartz Hill Burger King
Immigrant families reunited in LA for the holidays
Simi Valley mother shares son's tragic near drowning story
Foreclosure scam targets LA Spanish speakers
Show More
Busy 91 Fwy toll lanes bring in more than double revenue
Alleged LA drug dealer charged in fatal fentanyl OD
Woman killed in South LA hit-and-run
Purse snatchers sought after brazen robbery in OC
2 bodies found in Malibu during Woolsey Fire identified
More News