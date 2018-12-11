Bicyclist killed after being struck by car in Cudahy

A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday in Cudahy.The crash happened after 4 p.m. near River Road and Clara Street, authorities said. The vehicle involved had a smashed windshield.Sheriff's investigators are working to determine what led up to the crash.Officials said the crash occurred at a dark area with not many street lights, and are trying to determine if lack of lighting was a factor.The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and called 911, according to Sheriff's officials.Sgt. Abel Jimenez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said both the bicyclist, a man, and the vehicle were going eastbound and collided.Jimenez said the crash did not appear to be a hit-and-run, but are still investigating.Results from toxicology tests will not be known for several days.