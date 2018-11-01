Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Van Nuys

One person was taken into custody after a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Van Nuys early Thursday morning.The hit-and-run crash happened just after 3 a.m. near Stagg Street and Haskell Avenue.Moments later, less than a mile away, Los Angeles police officers were seen taking an uncooperative suspect into custody. Officers handcuffed him after he put up a short fight near Valjean Avenue and Cohasset Street.Nearby, a car was seen with obvious damage to the windshield.The identities of those involved were not immediately known.