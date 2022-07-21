President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID, experiencing 'very mild symptoms,' White House says

joe biden

WASHINTON -- President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning, his office said.

"He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence," the White House said in a statement.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
